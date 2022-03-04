Joplin couple to stand trial in child abuse case

Mar. 4—A Joplin couple waived preliminary hearings Thursday on felony child neglect charges filed after police and state child abuse investigators checking on the well-being of their 3-year-old child purportedly found extensive unsanitary conditions in their home.

Eugene H. Randolph III, 27, and Krystal J. Croley, 27, were ordered to stand trial in Jasper County Circuit Court. Dates for their initial appearances in the trial division of the court had yet to be set by late Thursday afternoon.

A single felony count of child neglect was filed on each parent after a walk-through of their home conducted Sept. 3 by police and investigators with the Missouri Department of Social Services.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the kitchen the home was "extremely (infested) with bugs." There was trash strewn throughout the downstairs and large piles of soiled diapers, and animal feces found in the upstairs bathroom, according to the affidavit.

The document further states that investigators could not locate any food in the house safe to eat.