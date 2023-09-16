Joplin doctor ordered to pay restitution in health care fraud case

Sep. 15—A federal judge granted a Joplin doctor probation this week on a conviction for health care fraud with an order to pay $146,026 in restitution to the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge David Rush placed Heather D. Stelling, 56, on probation for five years on a conviction for making a false statement to a health care benefit program. Stelling had waived indictment Dec. 2 in U.S. District Court in Springfield and pleaded guilty to the charge, which could have carried up to five years in prison.

Under the terms of her plea agreement, she must pay back $127,750 to the federal government's Medicare program and $18,276 to MO HealthNet (Missouri's Medicaid program), and the judge ordered those amounts of restitution at her sentencing hearing on Tuesday.

Stelling, who owned and operated Stelling Pain Management in Joplin, saw her license to practice medicine suspended on Sept. 12, 2018, when the Missouri Department of Revenue erroneously informed the Board of Registration for the Healing Arts that she had failed to file or pay any state income taxes for three years.

Despite having been informed that she needed to obtain a certificate of tax compliance by that date to avoid her license being suspended, she failed to do so and continued to practice medicine from Sept. 12-24 knowing that her license was suspended, according to her plea agreement.

When the Department of Revenue provided the board with a certificate of tax compliance on Sept. 24, her license was reinstated and her suspension eventually expunged.

But she billed Medicare and Medicaid for services rendered to beneficiaries during that 12-day interim despite knowing that her license was suspended and that neither program would pay claims for services rendered while she was suspended. To get around that interruption to her practice, she falsely claimed dates of services outside that period of suspension, according to the plea agreement.

Stelling purportedly altered at least 24 patient records to make it appear that she had not treated the patient during the period of suspension, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.