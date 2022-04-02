Joplin father granted probation in child endangerment case

Apr. 2—A 26-year-old Joplin father pleaded guilty this week in a child endangerment case and was assessed a suspended imposition of sentence and probation.

Trevor M. Garrett changed his plea to guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of first-degree child endangerment in a plea agreement allowing the suspended imposition of sentence.

Circuit Judge David Mouton placed the defendant on supervised probation for five years.

The conviction stems from an incident Feb. 11, 2021, involving a vehicle traveling on Missouri Highway 171 west of Carthage that was driven by the defendant's wife and occupied by the couple and their two children.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the couple were arguing and he kept grabbing and jerking the steering wheel, putting her in fear that he would cause them to crash.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.