Joplin father pleads guilty to abuse of toddler

Dec. 6—A 27-year-old Joplin man pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to abuse of his 2-year-old son and received a suspended sentence.

Caleb D. Williams pleaded guilty to a felony count of child abuse in a plea deal dismissing a related misdemeanor count of domestic assault and permitting the suspended sentence.

Judge Dean Dankelson sentenced Williams to five years on the conviction with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years and required to complete anger management counseling.

Williams became upset with his son when the boy would not go to sleep and began slapping him, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges. His pregnant wife tried to intervene, and he purportedly shoved her away.

The affidavit states that the toddler sustained "a large red (welt) in the shape of a hand" on his abdomen as a result of the abuse.