Joplin father sent to prison in abuse of 2 preschool sons

Mar. 20—A Jasper County judge sentenced a 23-year-old Joplin man to six years in prison when he pleaded guilty this week to physical abuse of his 1-year-old and 3-year-old sons.

Blake A. Castleberry pleaded guilty to two reduced counts of felony child abuse at a hearing Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office limiting the sentences he might receive to no more than six years.

Castleberry had been facing two Class B felony counts of abuse carrying from five to 15 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to two Class D counts, which carry up to seven years behind bars.

Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea deal at Wednesday's hearing and assessed Castleberry the agreed-upon length of sentences.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the defendant abused his two sons on Oct. 7 at their home on Pearl Avenue, hitting them with his hand on their faces and necks. The blows caused swelling and bruising on both boys.

The judge ordered that the terms run concurrently with a five-year sentence Castleberry received in McDonald County on a 2018 conviction for child abuse, involving injuries inflicted on a 7-week-old baby. He had received a suspended sentence and was on probation in that case when he was arrested for the abuse of his sons in Joplin.