Joplin father to stand trial on endangerment charges

Mar. 30—NEOSHO, Mo. — A 36-year-old Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Monday on felony child endangerment charges related to a traffic accident on South Main Street in Joplin.

Timothy W. Ross Jr. waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on counts of first-degree child endangerment and armed criminal action. Associate Judge Christine Rhoades set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for April 20.

According to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the court, the defendant and his 10-year-old daughter were passengers in a car driven by his wife Jan. 11 when, during an argument with his wife, he reached over and jerked the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to veer into another lane and strike another vehicle traveling alongside them on Main at 41st Street.

Their vehicle struck a utility pole and a light pole after colliding with the other vehicle. The defendant's daughter was taken to a hospital with an injury to her hip.

The affidavit states that in a police interview two days later Ross admitted having been intoxicated.