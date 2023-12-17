Joplin Health Department food inspections (Dec. 18)

Dec. 17—The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:

—Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.

—Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number of those violations.

A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.

Inspections on Nov. 28:

Hungry Monkey Island Style Eats, 905 S. Main St. Suite 3, fast-food restaurant, pass with no priority and six core violations.

M&M Bistro, 612 S. Main St., restaurant, pass with no priority and one core violation.

Inspections on Dec. 1:

Panda Express, 1531 S. Range Line, fast-food restaurant, pass with no priority violations and one core violation.

Dollar General, 101 S. Main St., discount retail and food store, pass with no priority and five core violations.

Inspections on Dec. 7:

Charlie's Chicken, 2020 E. 32nd St., restaurant, pass with three priority violations corrected during inspection for employee drink in cooler, improper sanitizer concentration in sink, and sanitizer bottle placed on food prep table; and two core violations.

Inspections on Dec. 8:

Aldi Food Market, 3205 E. 20th St., grocer, pass with one priority violation for storing disinfectant wipes in the meat walk-in cooler. Corrected during inspection; and one core violation.

Aldi Food Market, 2630 S. McClelland Blvd., grocer, pass with no priority or core violations.

Firehouse Subs, 1816 S. Range Line Road, fast-food restaurant, fail with one priority violation for improper sewage disposal equipment in the prep sinks, and four core violations. Reinspection scheduled Dec. 12.

Zip's No. 6, 2702 S. Main St., convenience store, fail with one priority violation because the iced coffee dispenser was not at the proper cold holding temperature below 41 degrees; and 13 core violations. Reinspection scheduled Dec. 18.

Road Ranger Convenience Store, 2101 S. Prigmor Ave., pass with one priority violation for having spray cleaners not labeled that were corrected at inspection; and five core violations.