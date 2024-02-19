Feb. 19—Joplin Health Department inspections

The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:

—Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.

—Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number of those violations.

A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.

Inspections on Jan. 30:

Me's Place Soul Food Kitchen, 1203 E. Langston Hughes Broadway, pass with no priority or core violations.

Inspections on Jan. 31:

Zip's, 1201 S. Range Line Road, fail with one priority violation for lack of cleanliness of filters in water, soda fountains, ice and coffee dispensers and green algae found in water filters in the back storage areas; and 18 core violations. Re-inspection scheduled Feb. 12.

Inspections on Feb. 1:

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, 1237 S. Range Line Road, pass with two core violations.

Longhorn Steakhouse, 1920 S. Range Line Road, pass with no priority or core violations; seven violations in prior inspection corrected.

Inspections on Feb. 2:

2 Buds BBQ, 7880 SE Strawberry Lane, food truck, pass with no priority and two core violations.

Wasab Steakhouse & Sushi, 101 N. Range Line Road, pass with no priority violations and one core violation with three violations in prior inspection corrected.

Walmart bakery and deli, 2623 W. Seventh St., pass with no priority or core violations.

Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1600 E. Seventh St., pass with two core violations.

Food Mart, 3308 E. 32nd St., fail with one priority violation for holding ranch dressing in cooler above permitted 41 degrees, and eight core violations. Re-inspection set Feb. 16.

Inspections on Feb. 5:

Dollar General Store, 817 E. 15th St., pass with no priority and four core violations.

Landmark Hospital, 2040 W. 32nd St., pass with no priority or core violations.

Suzanne's Natural Foods, 3106 S. Connecticut Ave., pass with no priority and one core violation.

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 2015 E. 32nd St., pass with one priority violation for employee drink on food prep counter; and two core violations.

Hunan Garden, 2830 S. Main St., pass with one priority violation for employee drink in kitchen sink and six core violations.