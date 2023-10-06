Joplin Health Department to offer CPR class

Oct. 6—The Joplin Health Department will hold a Friends and Family CPR class from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St.

The class teaches the lifesaving skill of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR. It is open to the public and recommended for new parents, grandparents, babysitters, neighbors and friends. No medical background is needed. The cost is $25 per person.

The classes are part of the American Heart Association's training and provide hands-on practice of all techniques taught. The session will cover several topics, including adult hands-only CPR and CPR with breaths, child and infant CPR, and use of automated external defibrillators.

Also offered the same day from 10 to 11 a.m. is the HeartCode BLS Skills Check-off. This course, also held at the Joplin Public Library, is appropriate for those who have completed the HeartCode BLS online course, which is available at https://elearning.heart.org/course/437. The cost for this class is $20 a person.

Preregistration and prepayment are required to attend either of these classes. To preregister, go online to joplinparks.org and access the online catalog. Classes are listed under the "Adult Programs" division of the registration site.

CPR classes will also be offered in November and December.

Details: 417-623-6122, ext. 1258.