Joplin homicide probe ends in standoff, death of suspect

Apr. 1—The investigation of the fatal shooting of a Joplin man at a residence on Jackson Avenue came to a climax Thursday night when police went to make an arrest at a house on Empire Avenue, where a fire erupted and the suspect was discovered deceased inside.

Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said the investigation of the slaying of Donald Wimer, 54, led to a standoff with the suspect Thursday night at 2201 S. Empire Ave.

Patrol officers and detectives went there about 9:30 p.m. Thursday armed with both arrest and search warrants based on information developed after finding Wimer's body in the suspect's home at 2201 S. Jackson Ave. They ended up having to activate a special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team, he said.

"They made numerous attempts to get him to come out. He wouldn't do it," Davis said. "So they started putting in some chemical munitions to try to force him out."

Police were in still in the process of firing CS gas into various points of the residence when a fire appeared to erupt in the attic of the house.

The Joplin Fire Department was called to the scene, and firefighters began working in coordination with SWAT team members in addressing the blaze. Once they got the fire extinguished and were able to enter the residence, the suspect was found deceased in the attic, Davis said.

While the fire was burning, officers reported hearing what they believed to have been a gunshot, he said. But the actual cause of the suspect's death remains under investigation, he said. His name is being withheld pending a positive identification that has been complicated to some degree by the fire.

Detectives are not seeking any other suspects, police said.

Davis confirmed that Wimer's death is being regarded as a homicide by gunshot. His family had reported him missing on Wednesday. His body was discovered Thursday afternoon during the investigation of that missing person report. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Notification of his family was accomplished prior to release of his name Friday afternoon.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.