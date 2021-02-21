Joplin legislator seeks to tighten stalking laws
Feb. 21—A state lawmaker and former Joplin police chief is aiming to pass legislation to strengthen protections for victims of abuse by closing gaps and loopholes that advocates say have long been exploited by offenders.
Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, said the current Missouri stalking law hasn't been updated to include the latest technology used by perpetrators to stalk their victims. House Bill 292 would modify the definition of "stalking" when applying for a civil order of protection, which is used to prevent harassment and abusive behavior.
The current stalking law dealing with orders of protection only covers the following of a person or unwanted communication. Roberts' proposal would broaden the definition to cover things such as the use of cellphones, GPS devices, cameras or third parties to observe, threaten or communicate about or to someone.
A phone call from a victim prompted Roberts to look into addressing the law, which he said is supposed to protect people, not put them at risk.
"It got me looking into it, and it sort of reminded me of all the instances of where I'd have to face people and explain what I never should have to explain," Roberts said. "The victims of these crimes are real people, and it has real consequences to them."
The House Crime Prevention Committee, which Roberts chairs, heard the bill earlier this month in a hearing at which there was witness testimony from abuse survivors. It was referred to the Committee on Rules and Administrative Oversight in a 9-0 vote on Thursday.
"We're trying to correct something where people's lives are being dramatically impacted, and it's just wrong," Roberts said. "I think we have some responsibility."
Support for bill
Louise Secker, director of community development for Lafayette House, said the organization fully supports Roberts' bill. She said if the legislation passes, it will not only strengthen victims' rights but it would also demonstrate that the law recognizes the many ways abusers can terrorize their victims and penalize them.
Lafayette House is a private nonprofit serving adults, children and families experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault or substance-use disorders. It serves 1,200 people each year from a seven-county area in Southwest Missouri.
Secker said that in almost all of the cases Lafayette House sees, abusers use technology in one form or another to stalk their victims. Lafayette House offers victims a safe place for shelter and support, including court advocacy and victim advocacy.
"This primarily includes abusive partners using Facebook to monitor victims' interactions and using tracking through location settings or being logged into victims' Google or iCloud accounts," she said. "Frequently, we see victims who lose access to many of their accounts — email, banking or social media — because the abuser knew passwords and went in and changed passwords and security details so that the victim can no longer access their own accounts."
Technology can also be used to send immediate, disparaging messages to friends and contacts in an attempt to alienate the victims from their friends and family, according to Secker.
"We have seen many cases where the abuser hacked their victim's phone so they can view every text she sends or receives and listen to every call she makes or receives," Secker said. "Some of them even get stalkerware, which allows them to change and delete things on the victim's phone, apps, texts, photos, emails, etc. We have also had cases where trackers were found in or on victims' vehicles."
The Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence serves as a public resource for information on domestic and sexual violence, as well as a link to service providers in the state. Public Policy Director Jennifer Carter Dochler, who testified during the hearing, said the coalition also supports the legislation.
"HB 292 modifies the definition of stalking to include technology such as global positioning system," Dochler said. "A national study indicated that 49.7% of women who were stalked and 32.2% of men who were stalked were watched, followed or spied on with a listening device, camera or GPS."
Protection order bill
Roberts has also introduced a companion bill, HB 744, that would allow victims to seek a lifetime order of protection against an individual. Orders of protection now are only valid for a year at a time.
"This option is critical as some abusers are unrelenting; it is unfair and unsafe for a victim to have to repeatedly go back to court to request needed protection," Dochler said. "We are very appreciative of Rep. Roberts' leadership on HB 292 and HB 744."
An order of protection restrains a person from abusing, stalking, sexually assaulting or harassing another person. Unlike a restraining order, an order of protection carries criminal penalties for violation.
"This new legislation is important because it strengthens protection orders in the most serious cases — ones where the abuser stalks the victim over years and forces her to return to court time and again for the extension of the order," Secker said.
Secker said Lafayette House encourages victims to seek orders of protection because they're one more tool to prevent contact by the abuser.
"Protection orders are an important tool for victims of domestic violence and stalking, not only because it keeps abusers from contacting or harassing them but also because it shows a pattern of abusive behavior," she said. "When the order is violated, law enforcement can act — they see there's a demonstrated case that the abuser is harassing the victim."