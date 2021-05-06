Joplin man accused of barging into home of ex-girlfriend

May 6—The Jasper County prosecutor's office charged an 18-year-old man with felony assault when he allegedly pushed his ex-girlfriend's mother aside, entering her home without permission.

Qyza R. Clark, of Joplin, is charged with third-degree assault of Michelle Wilcox during an incident Friday afternoon at a residence in 3400 block of East Ridge Drive.

Joplin police Capt. Will Davis said officers responded at 1:20 p.m. to a report of a break-in in progress at the address and detained Clark outside while they determined what had happened.

Davis said Clark purportedly went to the address of his ex-girlfriend looking to retrieve some belongings and had issued some threats. When he returned, he allegedly pushed Wilcox aside looking for her daughter, entered the home, picked the daughter up and started to carry her out.

Davis said she got Clark to put her down and let her get dressed by promising to come with him. In the meantime, police had been summoned and arrived.