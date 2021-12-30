Joplin man accused of shooting wife's car

Dec. 30—A man accused of shooting up his wife's car during an argument Dec. 19 was released from jail Wednesday on his own recognizance pending his next court appearance.

Samuel B. Pickett, 43, of Joplin, appeared at a hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of discharging a firearm at a vehicle. Judge Joe Hensley granted Pickett pretrial release on condition that he stay away from weapons and alcohol while his case remains pending.

Joplin police were called the night of Dec. 19 to the home of Pickett and his wife when the defendant purportedly got mad and fired four rounds into his wife's car.

She told police that they had been arguing and that she punched his truck's window, and he reacted by shooting her car in the driveway. His wife, who was not in the vehicle, was standing near the porch at the time. One of the shots passed through the vehicle headed in the general direction of a neighbor's garage, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Pickett told police that the car belonged to him as well as his wife and that he did not see why shooting his own car should be against the law.