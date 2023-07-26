Joplin man arrested in alleged assault of ex-girlfriend

Jul. 26—A 27-year-old Joplin man has been charged with choking his girlfriend and dragging a cat's claws across her chest during two days of purported domestic abuse.

Police arrested Khari J. Lang responding to a neighbor's report of screaming heard Monday coming from a residence in the 200 block of South Comingo Avenue.

Officers contacted Kelsey D. Simpson, 33, outside the residence who told them Lang had been abusing her for two days. A probable-cause affidavit states that Lang allegedly threw hot coffee on her and choked her, and later took a cat and dragged the animal across her chest with its claws extended.

Sgt. Jason Stump of the Joplin Police Department said Simpson did not require medical attention for her injuries.

Lang was arrested and charged with both second-degree and third-degree domestic assault of Simpson. A misdemeanor count of assault was added when he later kicked an employee of the Joplin City Jail during booking on the charges.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.