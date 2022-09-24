Joplin man assessed shock time in jail in domestic assault case

Sep. 24—A judge sentenced a 33-year-old defendant to some shock time in jail when he pleaded guilty this week to a reduced charge in a felony domestic assault case.

Martin A. DeCarlo, of Joplin, had been facing a charge of second-degree domestic assault for an assault of his ex-girlfriend four years ago. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor offense of domestic assault at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea deal with the prosecutor's office.

Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the plea agreement but assessed DeCarlo 45 days of shock time in jail with credit for having previously served 27 days.

The ex-girlfriend had testified at a preliminary hearing in 2019 when an argument broke out between them that he pushed her up against a wall and started choking her.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.