Joplin man being held after shooting, kidnapping incidents

Dec. 7—A suspect in a shooting outside city limits Friday night was arrested after an armed kidnapping incident and police pursuit early Saturday morning in Joplin.

Benjamin E. Bartlett, 21, of Joplin, was being held without bond Monday on two counts of first-degree assault and a single count of armed criminal action in connection with a shooting Friday night in the 5300 block of West 20th Street, and charges of second-degree kidnapping, resisting arrest and armed criminal action stemming from the kidnapping a few hours later in Joplin.

Bartlett is accused of shooting a man in the initial incident, details of which have not been released as yet by the Jasper County Sheriff's Department.

Joplin police put out a news release Monday reporting the pursuit and arrest of Bartlett after an armed kidnapping of another man Saturday morning in the 800 block of South Sergeant Avenue.

Officers responding to a 1:38 a.m. call reporting the incident learned that a victim had been forced into the back seat of a Honda sedan and was being held at gunpoint as the vehicle sped from the area.

Officers located the suspect vehicle a short time later near the intersection of West Seventh Street and Central City Road and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. But the driver fled, leaving the man he had abducted behind unharmed, police said.

Officers pursued the vehicle to the vicinity of Seventh Street and Highland Avenue, where the driver got out and fled on foot but was apprehended moments later. A 20-gauge shotgun was recovered from the vehicle, police said.