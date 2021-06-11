Joplin man bound over on assault, kidnapping, robbery charges

Jun. 11—A 28-year-old Joplin man will stand trial in connection with an incident May 9 at a residence on the northeast side of Joplin.

Kristopher J. McGee waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery and first-degree kidnapping. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on July 6.

McGee purportedly had been drinking in the living room of a residence when he began arguing with Douglas Wessman and Kent Parcell and tried to cut the 62-year-old Wessman's throat with a knife, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

He then forced the two men into a bedroom, took their phones and their wallets, and held them there for several hours, threatening to kill both them and himself with the knife, according to the affidavit.

A 39-year-old woman who was there at the time told police that he also sexually assaulted and robbed her, but she refused to press charges.

McGee, who had left the residence by the time police were summoned, was taken into custody later the same day at his home on North St. Louis Avenue. Due to a brief struggle with officers during his arrest and the discovery of methamphetamine on his person during booking procedures at Joplin City Jail, he is also facing a felony drug possession count and misdemeanor assault charges.