Joplin man bound over on child molestation charge

Oct. 27—A 20-year-old Joplin man accused of sexually molesting a young girl waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court.

Joseph G. Beatty waived the hearing on a count of second-degree molestation of a child under 12 years old. Judge Joseph Hensley ordered Beatty bound over for trial and set his initial appearance in a trial division on Nov. 7.

The defendant was at a residence on Jackson Avenue in Joplin on June 2 playing games and consuming alcohol with other adults when he purportedly went upstairs where some children were and climbed into bed with them.

A probable-cause affidavit alleges that he began rubbing the legs and thighs of a girl and touching her inappropriately over her clothing. The girl tried to get him to leave, but he refused, according to the affidavit. She and a friend then went to another bedroom and he purportedly followed and got into bed with them again.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.