Joplin man bound over on domestic assault charge

Mar. 17—A 21-year-old Guatemalan national residing in Joplin was ordered bound over for trial Thursday following a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a felony domestic assault charge.

Associate Judge Joseph Hensley decided at the conclusion of the hearing that there was probable cause for Juan Carlos Mejia Ramos to stand trial on a charge of second-degree domestic assault.

The defendant's estranged wife testified at the hearing that he pulled her hair, hit her and choked her during an argument April 29, 2021, at a residence where they were living in Joplin.

She said they had been arguing and were in bed together when she got up to go sleep on the couch. He jumped up on the bed, grabbed her by her hair, hit her and put her in a chokehold from behind. She said she struggled to get free from him to no avail.

"He held on until I was down on my knees on the ground," she told the court.

Defense attorney Darwin Groomer asked what they had been arguing about and she said she had told him she wanted a divorce and got up to go sleep on the couch.

"That was big deal (to him) apparently," she said.

Groomer asked if either of them had been drinking.

"No, he was stone-cold sober that night. I was, too," she said.

She indicated that he had assaulted her in the past when he was intoxicated, but this was the first time he did it when sober.

Electronic court records did not show a date set by Thursday afternoon for the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.

