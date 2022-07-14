Joplin man bound over for trial on felony domestic assault charges

Jul. 14—A 31-year-old Joplin man was bound over for trial Thursday on charges that he choked and punched his girlfriend several times during an argument March 31.

Derek L. Rumble waived a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on two counts of second-degree domestic assault. Associate Court Judge Joseph Hensley set Rumble's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Aug. 15.

Rumble's girlfriend contacted the Jasper County Sheriff's Department on April 1 and reported that he had awakened her in the early morning hours the previous day, accusing her of various matters and yelling at her to get out.

A probable-cause affidavit states that she told a deputy that she went outside and he followed her and pushed her up against a wall and choked her to the point she could not breathe and may have passed out. He then grabbed her by the arm and pulled her back into the trailer, where he punched her several times, leaving her bruised in several places, according to the affidavit.

