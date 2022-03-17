Joplin man bound over on vehicular assault charges

Mar. 17—A 36-year-old defendant, accused of shoving an acquaintance to the ground and then chasing after him in a truck and ramming his SUV from behind, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on related charges.

Shawn D. Tilton, of Joplin, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered bound over for trial on felony counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and property damage by Associate Judge Joseph Hensley.

The charges stem from an incident Jan. 5, 2021, when an acquaintance of the defendant, Joseph Dority, spotted Tilton parked near the intersection of 30th Street and Joplin Avenue and stopped to talk to him.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the defendant began cursing at Dority and shoved him to the ground. Dority got back up, got in his SUV and drove off. But Tilton allegedly followed him in his truck, pulling up alongside him and "flipping him off" before finally sideswiping and then ramming his SUV.

The court's electronic records did not show a date set by Thursday afternoon for Tilton's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.