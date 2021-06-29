Joplin man charged with abuse of toddler

Jun. 29—A Joplin father is facing a charge that he abused his 2-year-old son and assaulted his wife during a domestic disturbance late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Caleb D. Williams, 25, is charged with a felony count of child abuse and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault in connection with the incident at 1709 S. St. Louis Ave.

Police were called shortly after midnight Thursday and arrived after Williams had left. Officers began looking for him and arrested him later in the day Friday after being told that he slapped his son several times when the child would not go to sleep and pushed his wife when she tried to intervene on behalf of the boy.

Capt. Will Davis said neither the boy nor his mother required medical treatment.