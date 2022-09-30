Joplin man charged with assault of girlfriend

Sep. 30—A 59-year-old Joplin man is facing a felony domestic assault charge after he punched and choked his girlfriend when she woke him up Tuesday night.

Police Sgt. Jason Stump said Vernon L. Hatheway III was arrested following a disturbance at his residence on West Third Street.

Lorie D. Gilliland, 47, told officers that Hatheway got angry when she woke him up and punched her several times in the face before choking her. Stump said responding officers noted a cut and swelling on her face for which she was treated at the scene by an emergency medical technician.

Hatheway was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic assault and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.