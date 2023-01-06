Joplin man charged with assault of girlfriend

Jan. 6—The Jasper County prosecutor's office has filed domestic assault charges on a 25-year-old Joplin man in connection with physical abuse of a woman he had been seeing off and on, according to police.

A warrant was issued this week for the arrest of Jalen M. Chandler on a felony count of second-degree domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Joplin police Capt. William Davis said Eva M. Rodriguez, 25, reported that Chandler forced her into a bedroom on Sunday when she refused to let him use her vehicle, and that he had recently choked her during another argument.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.