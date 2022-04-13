Joplin man charged with assaulting grandparents

Apr. 13—A 27-year-old Joplin man is facing multiple felony charges in connection with an attack on his grandparents, theft of their truck and a crosstown pursuit by police this past weekend.

Officers responded to a call at 4:45 p.m. Saturday reporting an assault and theft of vehicle at in the 2500 block of South New Hampshire Avenue.

Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said Marc A. Thomas, who had been residing with his grandparents at the address, returned home Saturday afternoon apparently under the influence of drugs and forced his way into a bedroom, where he hit his grandmother in the face, leaving her with a bruise and swelling beneath one eye.

Thomas then purportedly shoved his grandfather down on the floor and got on top of him and started choking him. The grandfather's hit the floor hard when he fell, leaving a bump on the back of the head and giving him a concussion that caused him to start vomiting, police said.

Thomas then took the keys to his grandparents' Toyota Tacoma and fled the address. Officers tried to locate the truck but were unable to find it until a report came in about 10:30 p.m. concerning someone driving a truck around the parking lot of the Walmart store at 1501 S. Range Line Road in an erratic manner and with no lights on.

Officers tried to stop the truck at 20th Street and Ozark Avenue, but a pursuit ensued that proceeded into Duquesne and went north to Newman Road before running over some tire deflation devices and eventually crashing into a tree off North Florida Avenue.

Thomas then allegedly got out of the truck and swam across Turkey Creek before finally being caught by police.

He remained in custody Tuesday facing two counts of second-degree domestic assault and a third count of fourth-degree domestic assault as well as felony counts of vehicle tampering and resisting arrest, and a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated. He was being held without bond pending an initial court appearance Wednesday.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.