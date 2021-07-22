Joplin man charged in church burglary

Jul. 22—A Joplin man arrested Sunday after an alarm sent authorities to a south Joplin church is a suspect in several other break-ins, Joplin police said.

Brady C. Shafer, 29, has been charged in Newton County with one count of second-degree burglary. Bond is set at $10,000 cash.

Police reported that officers with the department and the Newton County Sheriff's Department arrested Shafer at 8:38 p.m. Sunday outside the First Baptist Church, 4128 S. Connecticut Ave.

When police went to answer an alarm that had been activated at the church, they found a broken window. Then a man ran out of the church and was chased down by a police dog.

As a result of the apprehension, police said they have linked Shafer to burglaries reported July 11 at Bodegas, 515 S. Main St., and July 12 at Bartlett's Shoe Co., 303 S. Main St.

They also report that he is connected to break-ins July 17 at the New Hope Church, 606 S. Moffet Ave.; and July 18 at St. Phillips Episcopal Church, 706 S. Byers Ave., and South Joplin Christian Church, 1901 S. Pearl Ave.

Police said they have asked that charges be filed in connection with the reported burglaries, which all occurred on the Jasper County side of Joplin. There is a warrant that was issued July 12 by Judge John A. Nicholas for Shafer's failure to appear in court on a charge of drug possession. Bond in that case is set at $3,000.

Police said Shafer is homeless. The court records show his address as 531 S. Kentucky Ave., which is the location of the Watered Gardens mission.