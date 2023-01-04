Joplin man charged with drunken assault of sister

Jan. 4—A 39-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with two counts of domestic assault after Joplin police responded a second time Friday afternoon to a residence where he got into an argument with his mother and sister.

Jarrod M. Black is charged with second-degree domestic assault and third-degree domestic assault in connection with a disturbance Friday afternoon at 204 S. Oliver Ave.

Black is accused of pushing, hitting and choking his sister, Summer Clifton, 45, after police had been called to the residence initially regarding an argument with his mother and sister in which he purportedly was intoxicated and accidentally struck his mother with a door, according to police Capt. William Davis.

He was not arrested until police were called back a second time regarding the alleged assault of his sister, who did not require medical attention.