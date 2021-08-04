Joplin man charged with felony domestic assault of wife

Aug. 4—A 39-year-old man was arrested Monday night after a domestic disturbance in the 1200 block of South Moffet Avenue in Joplin.

Capt. Will Davis said David R. Miller II, 39, was taken into custody after allegedly hitting and choking his wife, Samantha A. Miller-Apple, 27.

Davis said police were called when Miller-Apple approached a neighbor with visible bruising and a cut on her forehead and told the neighbor that her husband had assaulted her. Davis said she did not require medical attention.

Her husband has been charged with second-degree domestic assault.