Joplin man charged with shooting at Uber driver

May 17—A 24-year-old suspect was taken into custody early Saturday morning in Joplin after he allegedly shot at an Uber driver who refused to give him a ride due to his apparent level of intoxication.

Daniel A. Colon, of Joplin, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and was being held on a $100,000 bond in connection with the 3:50 a.m. incident near 24th Street and McCoy Avenue.

Police Capt. William Davis said Uber driver Jeffrey D. Youngblood, 48, reported being shot at by a man he refused to give a ride when he saw how intoxicated he was.

Youngblood told police that he started to drive off, and Colon fired three shots at his vehicle, one of which struck his rear driver's side door. He was not injured.

Davis said Youngblood took officers to the scene of the shooting, where they found the suspect's driver's license on the ground near some spent casings. That led officers to a nearby apartment complex on West 24th Street where they took Colon into custody and recovered a firearm inside an apartment, Davis said.