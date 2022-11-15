Joplin man charged with striking girlfriend with pistol

Nov. 15—A 63-year-old man is facing two felony counts in connection with an assault on his girlfriend Saturday morning in Joplin.

Police were called at 7:32 a.m. Saturday to 1710 S. Wall Ave. regarding a domestic disturbance, according to Sgt. Jason Stump.

Stump said Marene D. Carr, 28, was treated at the scene for an injury sustained when Darryl L. Williams, 63, purportedly hit Carr in the face with a handgun.

A small amount of cocaine, according to police, was found in Williams' possession during his arrest, and he was charged with possession of a controlled substance as well as second-degree domestic assault.