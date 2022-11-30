Joplin man charged with threatening to set ex-girlfriend on fire

Nov. 30—A 44-year-old Joplin man was arrested Monday night after allegedly dousing his ex-girlfriend's vehicle with lighter fluid and threatening to set her and the car on fire.

Capt. William Davis, with the Joplin Police Department, said Jessica A. Cook, 41, was sitting in her car near the intersection of Wall Avenue and 17th Street and charging her phone when Casey M. Callihan approached and tried to get in.

When she managed to prevent him from entering the vehicle, he pulled out some lighter fluid and began squirting it both inside the car and on its exterior while threatening to burn her, Davis said. Cook told police that he then reached into his pocket as if to get something to set the fluid aflame.

At that point, she screamed, he fled and she called police, Davis said. Officers located him in the area a short time later and brought him back to the scene, at which time he purportedly attempted to intimidate Cook by telling her she knew what would happen to her and who would see to that if she cooperated with police.

Davis said a lighter was found on Callihan's person during his arrest. Cook did not require medical attention.

Callihan was charged with first-degree domestic assault and tampering with a witness in Monday's incident and with third-degree domestic assault for allegedly throwing a brick that struck her in the arm in another incident Oct. 15.