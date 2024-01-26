Joplin man charged with wire thief arrested after

JOPLIN, Mo. — Police arrest a Joplin man they say stole specialized telephone wire, taking down Mercy Hospital’s phone system.

Last Thursday (1/18), an AT&T employee reported a stolen telecommunication wire near 44th and Grand Avenue to law enforcement. Newton County officials say security cameras show a vehicle drive up to that area, drop off a man who cuts the phone wiring from a pole and takes it with him.

Investigators with JPD took this recent case and others into account and began surveillance on an individual, now identified as 27-year-old Justin Foust (below).

Later on Tuesday (1/23), a detective stopped Foust’s vehicle and found him to be in possession of wires matching what was stolen. He also had an active warrant for his arrest.

After Foust was arrested the detective learned of more stolen wiring at 2904 South Virginia Avenue, where a follow-up uncovered additional sections of telecommunication wiring, JPD said. Foust was apparently after the copper metal inside the wiring.

The total value of the stolen wiring was estimated to be in excess of $25,000.

Foust now faces charges through the Newton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for stealing, and damage to a critical infrastructure facility. He’s also charged in Jasper County with felony stealing.

The investigation in this case remains ongoing.

