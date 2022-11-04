Joplin man draws 7-year sentence in rape, assault case

Nov. 4—A 30-year-old Joplin man took a plea deal Thursday in a rape, assault and robbery case and in a second assault case and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Kristopher J. McGee pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to reduced charges of second-degree rape and third-degree assault in a plea agreement dismissing 15 other felony counts and five misdemeanor charges that he was facing in connection with acts committed April 30 and May 9 of last year.

The defendant's plea deal called for concurrent terms of seven years on the rape conviction and four years for the assault, and that is what Judge David Mouton assessed him at his sentencing hearing.

McGee had been charged with three felony assault counts, two counts of armed criminal action and misdemeanor assault and property damage charges pertaining to the April incident at the Super 7 motel on Range Line Road in Joplin.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in that case stated that he was having an argument with his girlfriend when he assaulted three people who tried to intervene. The document states that he broke Michael Smith's nose, punched a motel clerk in the face and hit her with a baton, and struck Jason Newland on the head with the baton.

The assault conviction pertains to that incident.

In the May incident, McGee was accused of holding two men captive with a knife at a residence in the 1400 block of East Hill Street in Joplin and robbing them of their phones and wallets.

On the same date, he purportedly held a woman captive in a bedroom of the residence and sexually assaulted her. A second affidavit filed in that case states that the woman arrived at the residence in the company of a second woman.

The sexual assault victim told police that she initially was asked to leave the room but returned a short time later to see if the second woman was ready to leave. She told police McGee informed her that she could no longer leave because the other woman had just "sold" her to him. He then purportedly assaulted the second woman until she confirmed that she indeed had "sold" him the other woman.

McGee then threatened the primary victim with a knife and sexually assaulted her. The rape conviction pertains to that case.