Joplin man draws prison sentence in carjacking case

Mar. 24—NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County judge recently sentenced a Joplin man to 10 years in prison for robbing a man at knifepoint outside a convenience store on Joplin's southwest side.

Skylar G. Wyrick, 20, pleaded guilty March 9 in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced count of second-degree robbery in a plea deal dismissing a related count of armed criminal action and calling for the 10-year term. He had been facing a charge of first-degree robbery in the case, which carries from 10 to 30 years or up to life in prison.

The probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Wyrick was with Cory Shultz in Shultz's pickup truck on May 3, 2020, at the Downstream Q-Store at 4777 Downstream Blvd. when Wyrick jumped in the driver's seat and started to drive off with the truck.

Shultz managed to jump in the passenger seat and ordered Wyrick to stop. But Wyrick pulled a knife on him, put it to his throat and forced Shultz back out of the truck. He then drove off with his vehicle.

Police later stopped Wyrick while he was still in possession of the truck and arrested him.