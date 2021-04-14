Joplin man draws prison term from shooting incident

Apr. 14—A Newton County judge has assessed a 20-year-old defendant 11 years in prison on an assault conviction related to an Aug. 22 shooting incident at a residence south of Joplin.

Jacob R. Davis, of Joplin, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Newton County Circuit Court to first-degree assault in a plea agreement dismissing related counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm and a separate charge of resisting arrest.

The plea deal called for an 11-year sentence, and Judge Jacob Skouby assessed Davis the agreed-upon length of term.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that the defendant went to the home of Joshua Gautney on Route FF south of Joplin angry about an ex-girlfriend having spent the night there and having made violent threats on Facebook regarding the matter.

Gautney told sheriff's deputies that Davis got out of the passenger seat of a vehicle that came speeding up to his residence and got into a verbal argument with him before pulling out a 9 mm handgun and putting it to Gautney's mouth.

The affidavit states that Gautney grabbed the gun and forced Davis' arm into the air as he discharged the firearm, and either the round or its casing grazed Gautney's hand, leaving a burn mark.

A woman who was driving the vehicle that brought Davis to the address started screaming, and both Davis and his ex-girlfriend got back in the car with her. But, as they were leaving, Davis fired three more rounds in Gautney's direction without striking him, according to the affidavit.

Davis had received a 15-year sentence in March 2019 for a shooting incident in Jasper County, for which he served 120 days of shock time in prison before being placed on probation.

A probation violation complaint was filed last year in Jasper County after the shooting incident in Newton County. Davis faces the possibility that the underlying sentence in that case will be imposed as well.