Joplin man draws prison term for trafficking in carfentanil

Apr. 7—A Joplin man was sentenced to eight years in prison this week when he pleaded guilty to possessing a syringe loaded with 40 milliliters of the highly potent and dangerous narcotic carfentanil.

Charles A. Steele, 36, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of second-degree trafficking in drugs in a plea agreement calling for the eight-year sentence. Steele had been facing up to 15 years if convicted of the offense.

Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea bargain and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon length of sentence.

The conviction pertains to an arrest March 4 when a Joplin police officer spotted Steele walking near 12th Street and Murphy Avenue and knew he had two outstanding warrants.

The officer stopped him and was waiting for dispatcher confirmation of the warrants when the defendant informed him that he had a loaded syringe in his backpack. A search of the backpack subsequent to his arrest turned up a syringe containing 40 milliliters of a clear liquid substance that tested positive for carfentanil, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Carfentanil and fentanyl are dangerous synthetic opioids responsible for numerous deaths in recent years.

The Drug Enforcement Administration has warned that fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, and that carfentanil is 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 10,000 times more potent than morphine.