Joplin man draws prison time on drug-dealing convictions

Apr. 12—A 42-year-old Joplin man was sentenced Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court seven years in prison on a number of drug-related convictions.

Judge Dean Dankelson assessed Ryan X. Johnson concurrent terms of seven years each on convictions for second-degree trafficking in drugs and delivery of a controlled substance and four years each on related convictions for unlawful use of a weapon and driving while intoxicated. The judge ordered that Johnson serve his sentences at the state's Institutional Treatment Center.

Johnson pleaded guilty to the charges Jan. 13 in a plea agreement limiting the prison time he might be assessed to no more than seven years.

The convictions pertain to 2019 and 2020 arrests in Joplin.

The Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team served a search warrant Feb. 20, 2019, on Johnson's residence in the 600 block of South Ozark Avenue and seized 31 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun, a misdemeanor amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to a probable-cause affidavit. That arrest led to the delivery and weapon charges.

On Sept. 4, 2020, Joplin police pulled over a vehicle the defendant was driving after he purportedly made an unsafe lane change. While speaking with him, the officer observed a bag containing what proved to be meth in the driver's door panel. A subsequent search of Johnson and his vehicle turned up 42.6 grams of meth packaged for resale, as well as four grams of psilocybin mushrooms, which resulted in the trafficking charge.

He also appeared to the officer to be under the influence of meth at the time and was unable to perform certain field sobriety tests, leading to the aggravated felony count of driving while intoxicated.

