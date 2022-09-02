Joplin man draws prison time on array of felonies

Sep. 2—A 30-year-old Joplin man pleaded guilty this week to six of 17 felony counts he was facing and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Jonathon D. Hamm pleaded guilty Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court to single counts of delivery of a controlled substance, vehicle tampering and forgery and three counts of stealing in a plea deal dismissing 11 other counts he was facing from arrests dating back to 2019.

Judge David Mouton accepted the plea bargain and assessed Hamm the sentences prescribed under the terms of his plea agreement, namely, concurrent terms of 10 years for the drug count and seven years on each of the other five counts.

The judge further ordered that the defendant pay a total of $18,115 in restitution to the victims in seven of the cases filed against him in Jasper County Circuit Court.

The drug delivery conviction pertains to an arrest in February 2020 in Joplin. One of the stealing counts stemmed from a theft in January 2021 of $1,140 worth of items from a unit at a storage rental business in Carterville. Another pertained to an October 2019 theft of property from two addresses on Juniper Road in Jasper County.

During the same time frame of 2019 to 2021, the defendant had been arrested on kidnapping and assault charges that were dismissed when the victims declined to testify against him at preliminary hearings.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.