Joplin man facing counts in 2 assaults of estranged wife

Feb. 23—NEOSHO, Mo. — A judge on Tuesday ordered a Joplin man to stand trial on six felony counts pertaining to assaults on his estranged wife in October and January.

Associate Judge Christine Rhoades decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for 41-year-old Robert L. McCarter to stand trial on counts of kidnapping and domestic assault stemming from an incident Oct. 14 and charges of kidnapping and assault and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with an incident Jan. 2.

A probable-cause affidavit written by a Newton County sheriff's deputy states that on Jan. 2 the defendant and his wife, Tabitha McCarter, 35, were together at Tipton Ford south of Joplin when he began accusing her of cheating on him and ordered her out of a vehicle at gunpoint.

McCarter purportedly had her walk toward Shoal Creek and get down on her knees while he held the gun on her. She told the deputy that she complied because she was afraid he was going to kill her. He proceeded to hit her in the face with the gun multiple times before pointing the gun at her again and firing a round past her just above her head.

The affidavit states that he then put the gun to her face and demanded she tell the truth or he was going to blow her jaw off. She told the deputy that he actually pulled the trigger at that point and the firing pin "went off," although no round was discharged.

The affidavit states that the defendant made her get back in his truck with him and struck her again with the gun when they returned to their home on Finley Avenue.

Charges concerning the Oct 14 incident at their home were filed after the arrest by the sheriff's office in January.

A Joplin police officer wrote in an affidavit filed with those charges that the defendant punched his wife in the face several times and took her purse and car keys to keep her from leaving their residence. He held her in that manner for five hours before he fell asleep and she escaped, according to the affidavit.