Joplin man granted probation on felony drug conviction

Mar. 2—A 37-year-old Joplin man was assessed probation this week when he pleaded guilty to a felony drug offense.

Ricky L. Banfield pleaded guilty at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to delivery of a controlled substance in a plea agreement dismissing related felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and child endangerment.

Banfield's plea deal called for a suspended imposition of sentence, and Circuit Judge David Mouton placed him on supervised probation for five years.

The conviction pertains to an arrest June 5, 2020, when a search warrant was served on the defendant's home on North Wall Avenue by the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that the warrant applied to both a vehicle Banfield was driving and his residence and that a loaded pistol and backpack containing Xanax pills and two syringes of methamphetamine allegedly were found in the vehicle. Another pistol, a rifle and 46 grams of meth were seized inside the defendant's residence, along with digital scales, sandwich bags and $476 in suspected drug money, according to the affidavit.