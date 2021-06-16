Joplin man granted probation in meth, gun case

Jun. 16—A Joplin man arrested a year ago in possession of methamphetamine and a loaded handgun was assessed probation Monday when he pleaded guilty to the drug charge.

Shannon K. Forkner, 46, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a felony count of possession of a controlled substance in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea bargain and assessed Forkner three years on the conviction with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

A probable-cause affidavit states that Forkner was arrested May 14, 2020, when an officer responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle on the lot of the Plaza Motel at 2612 E. Seventh St. contacted the occupants of the vehicle and observed Forkner appearing to be "hiding or digging" for something in the back seat.

That occasioned a search of his person for officer safety reasons, and a loaded .22-caliber revolver was discovered in his waistband, according to the affidavit.

A drug-sniffing police dog called to the scene alerted on the vehicle, a search of which allegedly turned up some counterfeit checks, check printers and check paper in addition to 6.6 grams of methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.