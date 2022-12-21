Joplin man handed prison time in felony assault, firearm convictions

Dec. 21—A 28-year-old defendant pleaded guilty this week to felony assault and firearm charges and was sent to prison for six years.

Rico M. Love Howard, of Joplin, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to third-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm in a plea deal limiting the prison time he might receive to no more than six years.

Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea agreement and assessed Howard concurrent terms of six years on the firearm conviction and four years for the assault. The judge further ordered that the sentences run concurrently with any time he is assessed for violating his probation on a vehicle tampering conviction.

The convictions pertain to an assault Oct. 26 at the Economy Inn & Suites on West 30th Street in Joplin.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Howard struck a woman in the face, causing her nose to bleed. He purportedly had a pistol with him at the time but denied having struck her with it. As a convicted felon, he is not allowed to possess firearms.