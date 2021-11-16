Joplin man held on domestic assault charges in weekend shooting incident

Nov. 16—A 41-year-old Joplin man is being held without bond on charges stemming from a domestic assault and shooting incident Friday night that drew a SWAT team to the scene.

Theodore C. Hawkins, 41, made an initial appearance Monday in Newton County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. His request for the setting of bond was denied pending a hearing Nov. 23.

Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said Hawkins was arrested about 1 a.m. Saturday after about a five-hour standoff with police at 419 E. 33rd St.

Davis said officers responding to the address at 7:54 p.m. Friday regarding a domestic disturbance with shots fired learned that Hawkins had assaulted his ex-girlfriend Sabrina Bass, 37, when she confronted him about having shoved his 14-year-old daughter.

Hawkins purportedly responded by shoving Bass against a wall and punching and choking her. Davis said she then attempted to take the daughter and four other juveniles with her as she left the residence, and Hawkins allegedly fired six shots at their vehicle as they were leaving. Two of the rounds struck the vehicle without injuring any of the occupants, he said.

Hawkins had gone back inside the residence by the time officers arrived and would not come out, leading to the summoning of the SWAT team. He later emerged and was arrested without further incident, Davis said.