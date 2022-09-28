Joplin man injured in suspected assault

Sep. 28—A 35-year-old man was taken to Freeman Hospital West Monday night with an injury police suspect he suffered in an assault.

A neighbor reported that Evan L. Bickford appeared to be seriously injured in the 2000 block of South Connor Avenue. Officers dispatched to the scene found Bickford with a large cut on the back of his head.

Sgt. Jason Stump said Bickford could not recall how he had sustained the injury, but neighbors told officers that he had been in an argument with another neighbor.

The incident remained under investigation Tuesday without any arrest having been made.