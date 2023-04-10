Joplin man killed in weekend crash

Apr. 10—A 26-year-old Joplin man was killed in a weekend traffic crash that also resulted in the arrest of one of the drivers.

Joplin police were called Saturday to the area of 12th Street and Range Line Road, where they found a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle, the police department said Monday in a news release.

The motorcycle driver was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital, where he died of his injuries, the police said. He was identified as Charles F. Richardson Jr.

Police said Richardson was northbound on Range Line Road on his motorcycle when a passenger car pulled onto the road in front of him. The car's 17-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and involuntary manslaughter, police said.

The 17-year-old was not identified by police. He was released into the custody of the Jasper County Juvenile Detention Center, the police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.