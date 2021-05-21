Joplin man ordered to stand trial in 2 domestic assault cases

May 21—Jillian Freeman testified Thursday that her ex-boyfriend, David Carey, tried to suffocate her on two occasions in the past year.

Her testimony and that of a Joplin police officer at a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court were sufficient to get Carey, 33, of Joplin, ordered for trial on counts of second-degree domestic assault, third-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest.

Freeman acknowledged that they had been drinking together before the first assault on May 18 of last year in their home at the Mayflower Apartments in Joplin. He was angry with her about some contact she'd had with her ex-husband and hit her before he started "suffocating" her with his hands, she said.

"Roughly, it felt like about three hours," she said when asked by Assistant Prosecutor Kimberly Fisher how long the assault had lasted.

She said she called police on him several hours after he went to work and that their landlord had noticed her injuries.

"I tried to leave that night, but he wouldn't let me," she said.

He hit her twice in the face that time, and she had to have X-rays taken to see if anything had been broken, Freeman testified. But the X-rays were negative, and she suffered no broken bones or permanent damage, she said.

On Feb. 19 of this year, they were living together at her mother's residence when he attacked her once more, grabbing her by her ears and pulling her up off a bed before "suffocating" her again with his hands, she said.

That time, he was mad about a text message she had sent her mother's boyfriend, although she could not understand why he was upset about it, she said. And that time, he threatened to kill both her and her mother, she said.

She called police on Carey again and left him after that, she told the court.

Officer Josh Cahoon testified that he saw red marks on Freeman's neck when he responded to the call. He said Carey became noncompliant when he was arrested, resisted being placed in a patrol vehicle and was kicking and head-butting the cage in the back seat of the vehicle during transport to jail.