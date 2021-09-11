Joplin man ordered to stand trial in stalking case

Sep. 11—A judge ruled this week that a 61-year-old Joplin man should stand trial on allegations of stalking his ex-girlfriend and trying to ram her vehicle while she was going to work.

Associate Judge Joe Hensley ordered Terry L. Thompson to stand trial on charges of first-degree domestic assault, stalking and violation of a protection order at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Sept. 28.

The ex-girlfriend testified at the hearing that she and Thompson broke up on Feb. 8 and she subsequently has had to seek a protection order against him on two occasions because he will not leave her alone, calling her constantly and even following her to work.

She said she dropped the first court order she took out against him in an effort "to try to calm him down." But she ended up having to take a second one out on him in May when he followed her vehicle as she was driving to work, forced her into a turning lane with his van and then drove straight at her vehicle at 17th Street and Wall Avenue as she was trying to make her way to the police station to report his behavior.

Even after having been served with the second protection order the day after that incident, he continued sending her multiple text messages and calling her numerous times in violation of the order, she told the court.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.