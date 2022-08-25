Joplin man pleads guilty in assault with metal pipe

Aug. 25—A Joplin man changed his plea to guilty this week in the felony assault of another man two years ago at a residence on Jackson Avenue.

Michael D. White, 23, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court to second-degree assault in the August 2020 incident and to resisting arrest two months later in a separate incident in Webb City.

The defendant's plea agreement with the Jasper County prosecutor's office would dismiss a property damage count that was filed against him in the Webb City case and cap the sentences he might be assessed on each of the two convictions at no more than five years.

Judge Dean Dankelson ordered the completion of a sentencing assessment of White before his sentencing hearing Oct. 20.

White and another man went to Douglas Starbuck's residence on Jackson Avenue concerning the retrieval of some property and got into an argument with Starbuck during which the third man pointed a gun at Starbuck's face while White struck him in the arm with a metal pipe.