Joplin man pleads guilty to home-invasion robbery

Apr. 6—A 40-year-old defendant took a plea offer this week on charges he was facing from a 2020 home-invasion robbery in Joplin.

Philip A. Smith, of Joplin, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to counts of first-degree robbery, stealing, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of drugs.

Smith changed his plea to guilty on those counts in a plea agreement dismissing two related counts of armed criminal action and a burglary count and limiting the prison time he might receive to no more than 10 years.

Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea bargain and ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant. The judge set Smith's sentencing hearing for May 23.

The convictions pertain to a Sept. 28, 2020, armed home invasion in the 600 block of North Byers Avenue in Joplin.

A probable-cause affidavit states that Smith entered a residence through the front door armed with a .22-caliber revolver and was in the act of taking a gun and keys to a vehicle left on a table near the front door when he was confronted by the occupant, who had been asleep upstairs.

Smith pointed the gun at the occupant, who retreated back upstairs and began throwing objects down the stairs at Smith until he left, taking the occupants' handgun with him and stealing his pickup truck parked outside.

Police later spotted the truck and tried to pull him over, which led to a brief pursuit through residential neighborhoods before he was taken into custody. The defendant showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests conducted at the jail, but he refused to submit to a urine test for drugs, according to the affidavit.