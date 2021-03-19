Joplin man pleads to reduced charge, granted probation in robbery case

Mar. 19—A Joplin man pleaded guilty Thursday to a lesser charge in an armed robbery case and to theft and receiving stolen property in two other cases and was granted suspended sentences with probation.

Marvin E. Ward Jr., 27, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a Class E felony count of stealing in a case in which he had been facing a charge of first-degree robbery.

The charge pertained to an alleged shoplifting incident June 10 in the Threads store at 1302 S. Virginia Ave. The store owner testified at a preliminary hearing last year that Ward and his brother, Elijah Ward, stole some clothing and walked out of the store.

The owner confronted them outside and Elijah Ward purportedly pulled an AR-15 rifle out of their vehicle and pointed it at the owner to fend him off.

Prosecutor Theresa Kenney explained that under state law the three shirts that Marvin Ward took from the store did not meet the $750 minimum value for a felony conviction. But three prior stealing offenses on Ward's criminal record did permit an enhancement of a misdemeanor level offense to the Class E felony count of stealing.

Ward also pleaded guilty to felony counts of receiving stolen property and stealing on two other arrests last year in a plea agreement calling for terms of seven years on both those counts and four years on the Class E felony count. The prosecutor's office also agreed not to oppose the possibility of suspended sentences.

The stolen property conviction pertains to the theft of a purse from the home of a woman who lived in the same apartment complex as Ward. The other stealing conviction stems from the ransacking of a man's vehicle in the parking lot of the OK Bar on Main Street in Joplin.

Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea agreement at Thursday's hearing and assessed Ward concurrent terms of seven years each on the stolen property and second stealing charge and four years on the shoplifting incident. The judge suspended execution of the sentences and placed the defendant on probation for five years.

A robbery charge remains pending against Elijah Ward in Jasper County Circuit Court.